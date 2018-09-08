× As Trump Star Returns to Walk of Fame, Chamber of Commerce Urges Public to Channel ‘Anger’ in Other Ways

After another pickax attack forced the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to repair Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star for the second time in two years, the group issued a statement discouraging any future acts of vandalism.

“When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark,” the group said. “Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

Trump’s star has attracted several instances of vandalism since the reality TV personality ran in the 2016 presidential election. A swastika was spray-painted on it in February 2016. A month before the election, a Beverly Hills man struck took a sledgehammer to the sidewalk attraction. A Glendale resident took similar action this July.

In a symbolic vote in August, the West Hollywood City Council called for the star to be removed.

“When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists,” Mayor John Duran told CNN.

The Chamber Commerce has previously said that each star put in place becomes a permanent feature of the iconic attraction.

Saturday’s statement reiterated that sentiment.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the professional contributions of the inductees,” said Leron Gubler, Chamber of Commerce president. “The stars once installed, are considered part of the historic fabric of the Walk.”