Homeowners Return to Find Dead Man in Backyard of El Sereno Home

Owners returning to their El Sereno home Friday night found a dead man lying in a pool of blood in their back yard, police said.

The homeowners arrived about 4:30 p.m. and noticed the man lying face down against a wall behind the home in the 2500 block of Richelieu Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Det. David Alvarez said.

“They noticed a broken bottle and then they saw a blood trail,” Alvarez said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene but it was unclear if he was an attempted burglar or the victim of a crime, Alvarez said.

Investigators did not find any blood in a nearby park or on the backyard gate.

The only blood trail was in the backyard, Alavarez said. “So something happened in the back of the house. It could be accidental. At this time, we don’t know,” he said.

The unidentified man was only described as being in his mid 30s.

Investigators also found a “puddle of blood in one corner of the house,” Alvarez said.

The homeowners said they had never seen the man before.

Coroner’s officials were working to determine the cause of death, Alvarez said.