Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, September 8th, 2018

Happy Saturday!

If you're looking for something interesting to do with family and friends, here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

This is the beginning of NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK. There are more than three-hundred events happening around the country, where we can test drive and ask questions about the alternative fuel vehicles. In Carson, we can stop by the National Drive Electric Week event taking place starting at 11am in the Carson Civic Center.

In Long Beach, George’s 50’s Diner on Atlantic Avenue is the site for a National Drive Electric Car Week event.

In Orange County, Los Alamitos City Hall officials invite us to stop by for a test drive.

In downtown Los Angeles, we can go to the Los Angele Department of Water and Power for National Drive Electric Week information.

And, in Watts, St. John’s United Methodist Church is hosting test drives and more for National Drive Electric Week.

For the complete and comprehensive schedule of NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK activities throughout California and the rest of the county, check the website: driveelectricweek.org.

Free!

Corvair Cruise-In @ 10am

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

http://www.automobiledrivingmuseum

While we’re on the subject of automobiles, there’s was is described as “the biggest little all Corvair Car Show in Southern California” at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo.

Admission is free to this Corvair community event, which also features music, food, and more.

First Responders & Military Appreciation Night @ 4pm

NASCAR Whelen All American Race Series Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

irwindalespeedway.com

Irwindale Speedway honors first responders and the military Saturday night with free admission to the speedway for adults. All they have to do is bring qualifying identification to enjoy the NASCAR Whelen All – American Series.

For more information, check the website: irdwindalespeedway.com

Westfield Topanga Restaurant Week

http://www.westfield.com/topanga/restaurant-week

If all of that running around makes you hungry, then drive on over to one of the restaurants participating in the inaugural Westfield Topanga Restaurant Week. Your choices range from steakhouses to Southern barbeque.

For the complete list of participating restaurants offering special discounts, check the website:www.westfield.com/topanga/restaurant-week.

Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting

*Ralphs @ 27730 Santa Margarita Parkway, Mission Viejo

*Ralphs @ 674 Las Posas Road, West Camarillo

friedas.com

And, while we’re on the subject of food, Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting is underway. The seasonal treat is available only while supplies last.

Roasting is happening today at the Ralphs on Santa Margarita Parkway in Mission Viejo and the Ralphs on Las Posas Road in West Camarillo.

For more details, take a look at the website: friedas.com

2018 L.A. County Fair

“Get Your Kicks at the LA County Fair”

The Fairplex

Pomona

http://www.lacountyfair.com

Interesting food and fun is yours at the 2018 L.A. County Fair. “Get Your Kicks” at the petting zoos, the craft bazaars, the rides, and live entertainment now through Sunday, September 23rd.

Family Day: Kids for Peace @ 11am

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

hammer.ucla.edu

It’s FAMILY DAY at the Hammer Museum in Westwood, where the theme is “make are, spread peace.” The museum’s annual family festival fills the museum with art, music, and performances.

Bamboo

Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

http://www.cafam.org

This is the closing weekend of the exhibit BAMBOO at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in the Mid-Wilshire District. These eye catching pieces explore the evolution of Japanese Bamboo basketry from an art form to complicated sculptural forms.

Learn more about these unique Bamboo creations before the exhibit closes, check the website: cafam.org.

Free!

102.3 KJLH Men’s Empowerment Summit

California State University Dominguez Hills

1000 East Victoria Street

Carson

Kjlhradio.com

And, men are invited to learn about leadership, mentorship and access valuable resources at the 102.3 KJLH Men’s Empowerment Summit. The free event on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson, features keynote speaker civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, panel discussions, free medical screenings, a job fair and more.

For more information, there’s the kjlhradio.com website.

Make this an “empowering” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

