× Texas Pipeline Company Found Guilty of Criminal Charges in 2015 Santa Barbara Oil Spill

A Houston-based pipeline firm has been found guilty of criminal charges that it knowingly caused a catastrophic oil spill off Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County in 2015, killing marine mammals and sea life.

After a four-month trial, a jury Friday found Plains All American Pipeline guilty of one felony count of causing the spill by failing to properly maintain its highly pressurized pipeline. The firm also was found guilty of eight misdemeanor counts of failing to report the spill immediately, knowingly making a false or misleading report to the state about it and killing marine mammals, protected sea birds and other sea life.

“Engaging in this kind of reckless conduct is not just irresponsible — it’s criminal,” state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Today’s verdict should send a message: If you endanger our environment and wildlife, we will hold you accountable.”

In a statement reported by KEYT-TV, Plains said it “continues to accept full responsibility for the impact of the accident” but believed the jury erred in returning the guilty verdict on the felony count.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.