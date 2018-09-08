× Wildfires Have Charred More Than 1 Million Acres in California This Year

More than 1.2 million acres burned. Over 1,200 homes destroyed. At least a dozen dead. And California’s fire season is far from over.

During the next month, California is expected to see above-normal fire activity after a hot summer dried out grasses that grew long thanks to the state’s brief reprieve from drought. Expected Santa Ana winds will exacerbate any fire that starts.

Predictive models of the coming month’s fire activity suggest that, if wildfires start, they will likely grow rapidly and be more difficult to contain, said Jessica Gardetto, a spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center.

“It’s fairly common to have California experience this level of fire activity in the fall, but it’s not usually the entire state,” she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.