3 People Killed in Crash Along Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore Are Identified by Coroner

The three people killed in a violent crash that left no survivors along Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore were identified by the coroner’s office as of Sunday morning.

The victims include Tatiana Rocha, 47; Claudia Goldstein, 51 and Janee Briscoe, 31, according to the Riverside County Coroner. Rocha was a resident of Riverside while Goldstein and Briscoe lived in Temecula, officials said.

They were killed after two cars collided on Friday afternoon along a stretch of Highway 74 near the intersection with El Toro Cutoff Road, fire officials said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

While officials have yet to release information about what may have led to the crash, video from the scene showed both cars with frontal damage — making it appear they collided head-on.

No other details were released by authorities.

33.668077 -117.327262