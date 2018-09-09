× Border Patrol Agent Shot at While Sitting in Patrol Car Near San Ysidro Port of Entry

A Border Patrol agent was shot at early Sunday morning while sitting in his marked patrol car just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 2:15 a.m. a mile and a half west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to William Rogers, supervisory Border Patrol agent with the San Diego Sector. At least two bullets struck the driver’s side of the vehicle, but the agent was not injured and immediately drove to a safer location.

Authorities said the gunfire appeared to have come from the Mexican side of the border. Mexican authorities responded and initially detained two people. One had a handgun, while the second person was released. Neither was identified.

The FBI is investigating the shooting.

