Campaign Donors, Staffers for L.A. Councilwoman Summoned to L.A. County Grand Jury as DA Confirms Investigation

Three years ago, federal prosecutors issued subpoenas to several of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez’s aides, instructing them to appear before a federal grand jury to discuss her 2015 re-election campaign.

Within weeks, FBI agents also went to the homes of people listed in city records as donors to Martinez’s campaign to ask them if they were indeed contributors. Four of them later told The Times they did not make those donations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office never announced charges and since then has declined to say whether the probe is over. But earlier this summer, several people with ties to Martinez or her campaign were summoned to a different grand jury, this one representing Los Angeles County.

At least two people who worked for the councilwoman in 2015 — one a current employee, the other a former staffer — were called to the grand jury in June. At least three others, each of them identified in city reports as Martinez’s donors, were summoned that same month.

