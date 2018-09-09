Driver in Custody After Allegedly Getting Into Argument With Pedestrian Before Deadly Long Beach Hit-and-Run

The driver suspected of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach — shortly after allegedly getting into an argument with him — has been taken into custody, police said Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene of the deadly hit-and-run near Market Street and Orange Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday. A short time later, they saw a driver a few miles away who appeared “intoxicated” and then crashed his vehicle into a parked car, police said in a statement. Investigators believe his vehicle was the same one involved in the crash.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Sokhorn Hor of Long Beach and has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said. He’s being held at Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail.

After first arriving to the scene, police officers learned the man killed was walking when he got into an argument with another man driving a red sedan, authorities said. The two continued arguing, and while the pedestrian stood in the area around the center median, the driver then ran him over, according to police.

The pedestrian was rushed to medical treatment but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

He has been identified by police as Long Beach resident Salvador Herrera, 40.

Officers found Hor after trying to pull him over in the area of Temple Avenue and Willow Street, which is about four and a half miles away from the crash site. He appeared “intoxicated,” police said in a statement, and he allegedly crashed his car into a parked vehicle before the officers were able to do a traffic stop.

That second crash happened in the area of 10th Street and Obispo Avenue, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have other information can contact Long Beach police homicide detectives Malcolm Evans and Robert Gonzales at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.