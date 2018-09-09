DUI Suspect Arrested After Car Plows Into Church Building in Hacienda Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials arrested a person suspected of driving under the influence after a car plowed into a church building in Hacienda Heights. The incident left three individuals injured, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at 14902 Clark Ave. when a driver traveling westbound suddenly veered left into a building, according to California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle hit two pedestrians before crashing into the structure's living area and striking another person, a CHP officer told KTLA.

Witnesses said the church Comunidad Misionera Cristiana owned the home, and a pastor and a few other members of the congregation were at the property at the time.

“Everything happened so fast," said Luis Lopez, a member of the church.

He told KTLA he had been walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle, about three feet away from him, hit a pastor named Linda. She was propelled onto a brick wall and fell down, Lopez said.

Then he saw a second victim crawling out from under the vehicle screaming that he couldn't feel his legs, Lopez said.

"All I saw was blood everywhere," he said.

Lopez said the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, tried leaving while repeatedly saying "sorry."

CHP officers who responded to the scene arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.