Fork Fire in Azusa Area Burns 60 Acres, Prompts Evacuations and Highway Closure

A fire burning near a recreational area above Azusa forced the evacuation of visitors and the closure of Highway 39 on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Los Angeles County firefighters and crews with the Angeles National Forest were responding to the the blaze, which has scorched 60 acres near San Gabriel Canyon—a hiking destination—and Highway 39 near East Fork Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was 0 percent contained.

Authorities blocked the highway two miles above Sierra Madre Boulevard and urged the public to stay away.

A man named Bill Espino said he and his family came to the area at around 12:30 p.m. when they saw firefighters blocking the road. He said some members of his family were stuck above where the fire was burning.

“We’re just worried about our family…They’re in the hot zone I guess,” Espino said. “We haven’t been able to contact them.”

Up north in the Antelope Valley, crews have stopped the 170-acre Fairmont Fire from growing, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. No evacuation orders were issued in that incident.

ANF assisted by @LACOFD working the #ForkFire in San Gabriel Canyon, Highway 39 at the East Fork Road. 60 acres 0% contained. Evacuation of recreational visitors continues, HWY 39 closed two miles above Sierra Madre Blvd. pic.twitter.com/TfhB1Bmo8V — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 9, 2018

CAL FIRE is assisting the @Angeles_NF with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County). #ForkFire https://t.co/yBanJBQCF4 pic.twitter.com/ZHY9fQlbeN — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 9, 2018

