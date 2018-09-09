Part of 5 Freeway in NorCal Still Shut Down as Massive 40,000-Acre Delta Fire Grows

The massive Delta fire that forced the shutdown of a stretch of Interstate 5 in Northern California last week continues to grow, and the major north-south artery is expected to remain closed indefinitely, authorities said.

As of Sunday morning, the fire had burned 40, 903 acres, increasing by an additional 4,000 acres overnight, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor north of Redding.

“Each day fires resurface along the interstate making it unsafe for vehicular travel which necessitates its continued closure,” the agency said in a statement.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.