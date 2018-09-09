Highway 118 Shut Down in Simi Valley Due to Brush Fire

Officials shut down a portion of State Route 118 in Simi Valley on Sunday evening due to a brush fire.

According to California Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes were closed near Kuehner Drive and the westbound lanes at Topanga Canyon Road Boulevard.

The blaze broke out just after 5 p.m. east of Rocky Peak Road between the 118 Highway and Santa Susan Pass Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames have so far scorched about 6 to 8 acres and were spreading at a “moderate” rate, authorities said.

Earlier, authorities received a report about a vehicle leaving a roadway and “igniting brush,” the Fire Department said.

Power lines were down on Santa Susan Pass Road, but there were no imminent threats to structures, officials added.

We are responding with @VCFD to smoke, possible electrical wire down, fire, vehicle off the roadway – State Route 118, eastbound, near Rocky Peak Road. Watch 👀 for emergency 🚨 personnel – SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER. @VCFD_PIO @SimiValleyPD @CaltransDist7 @CHPWestValley pic.twitter.com/alFNTzLlLU — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) September 10, 2018

Editor’s note: The California Highway Patrol tweeted information about this incident along with an image of a different fire. That photo has been removed from this post.