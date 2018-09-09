Highway 118 Shut Down in Simi Valley Due to Brush Fire

Officials shut down a portion of State Route 118 in Simi Valley on Sunday evening due to a brush fire.
According to California Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes were closed near Kuehner Drive and the westbound lanes at Topanga Canyon Road Boulevard.
The blaze broke out just after 5 p.m. east of Rocky Peak Road between the 118 Highway and Santa Susan Pass Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Flames have so far scorched about 6 to 8 acres and were spreading at a “moderate” rate, authorities said.
Earlier, authorities received a report about a vehicle leaving a roadway and “igniting brush,” the Fire Department said.
Power lines were down on Santa Susan Pass Road, but there were no imminent threats to structures, officials added.
Editor’s note: The California Highway Patrol tweeted information about this incident along with an image of a different fire. That photo has been removed from this post.