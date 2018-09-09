Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 9th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Let's spend some time with family and friends exploring one of the suggested activities on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!

National Drive Electric Week

Today @ 9:30am

Channel Islands Harbor, West

Channel Park

Oxnard

driveelectricweek.org

Park & Ride, Tesla Supercharger Lot

Old Mammoth Road / Tavern Road Mammoth Lakes

driveelectricweek.org

This is the beginning of NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK. There are more than three-hundred events happening around the country, where we can test drive and ask questions about the alternative fuel vehicles.

In Oxnard, we can stop by the National Drive Electric Week event taking place at West Channel Park in Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

And, in Mammoth Lakes, we’re invited to test drive and ask questions at the National Drive Electric Week event happening at the Tesla Supercharger Lot on Old Mammoth and Tavern Road.

For the complete and comprehensive schedule of NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK activities throughout California and the rest of the county, check the website: driveelectricweek.org.

-0-

2018 Boots & Bonnets Annual All MG Car Show @9am

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

If you love the classic British sports car the MG, then you might want to stop by the all MG Car Show at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo.

Admission to the public is free, so you can learn what the initials MG stand for!!!

-0-

Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting

*Ralphs @ 33145 Temecula Parkway, Temecula

*Ralphs @ 5241 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach

friedas.com

The Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting season is coming to a close. The seasonal treat is available only while supplies last.

Roasting is happening today at the Ralphs on Temecula Parkway in Temecula and the Ralphs on Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach.

For more details, take a look at the website: friedas.com

-0-

2018 L.A. County Fair

“Get Your Kicks at the LA County Fair”

The Fairplex

Pomona

http://www.lacountyfair.com

Interesting food and fun is yours at the 2018 L.A. County Fair. “Get Your Kicks” at the petting zoos, the craft bazaars, the rides, and live entertainment now through Sunday, September 23rd.

-0-

CLOSING TODAY!

Bamboo

Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

http://www.cafam.org

This is the last day to explore the exhibit BAMBOO at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in the Mid-Wilshire District. These eye catching pieces explore the evolution of Japanese Bamboo basketry from an art form to complicated sculptural forms.

Learn more about these unique Bamboo creations before the exhibit closes today, check the website: cafam.org.

-0-

Why They Wore It: The Politics and Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

This is new at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. There are more than 20 formal gowns and pieces of apparel of American First Ladies featured in the exhibit “Why They Wore It: The Politics & Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion, which breaks new ground by exploring — for the first time — how each First Lady used her favorite styles to advance her own — and her husband’s — agenda, by embracing special causes and promoting political positions.

By the way, you can meet exhibit co-curator Carl Anthony at the Yorba Linda exhibit!

-0-

Guest Lecture: Carl Anthony

Wednesday, September 12th

Why They Wore It: The Politics and Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

That’s because he is guest lecturer Wednesday, September 12th. He will tell you more about the unique and educational exhibit at 11am, then there’s a Noon luncheon, and 1 pm signing of the exhibit’s companion book entitled “Why They Wore It.”

For ticket information, check the website: http://www.nixonfoundation.org.

-0-

Registration Opens!

2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

March 24th, 2019

http://www.lamarathon.com

And, yes, it’s time to start training if you plan to participate successfully in the 2019 Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon. Registration is now open for the 26.2 mile adventure from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica and the Pacific Ocean.

To register and to get some training help from one of the official marathon training programs for adults and youngsters, go to the website: lamarathon.com

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-

Make it a “go get some exercise” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.