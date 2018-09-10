Celebrating Football Season With Eater LA’s Farley Elliott and Game Day Eats

Eater LA’s Farley Elliott joined us live with good eats in celebration of the first Monday Night Football game especially for Dallas Cowboy, Chicago Bears and LA Rams fans.
For more information on Farley Elliott and Eater LA, click here.
For more details on the restaurants featured in the segment, see the details below.
AJ's Tex-Mex BBQ
12123 Riverside Drive
Valley Village, CA 91607
(818) 505-8865
Instagram @ajtexmexbbq
Blackbird PizzaShop
7459 Melrose Avenue
Instagram @blackbirdpizzashopLA
Facebook @Blackbirdpizzashop
Rocco’s Tavern menu available at all Rocco’s Tavern & the 901 Bar & Grill throughout the NFL Season
@roccostavern
@ericdickerson29