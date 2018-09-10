Celebrating Football Season With Eater LA’s Farley Elliott and Game Day Eats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eater LA’s Farley Elliott joined us live with good eats in celebration of the first Monday Night Football game especially for Dallas Cowboy, Chicago Bears and LA Rams fans.

For more information on Farley Elliott and Eater LA, click here.

For more details on the restaurants featured in the segment, see the details below.

AJ's Tex-Mex BBQ

12123 Riverside Drive

Valley Village, CA 91607

(818) 505-8865

Instagram @ajtexmexbbq

Blackbird PizzaShop

7459 Melrose Avenue

Instagram @blackbirdpizzashopLA

Facebook @Blackbirdpizzashop

Rocco’s Tavern menu available at all Rocco’s Tavern & the 901 Bar & Grill throughout the NFL Season

@roccostavern

@ericdickerson29