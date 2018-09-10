Fork Fire Burns 166 Acres, Evacuating Campers at San Gabriel Canyon, as Firefighters Battles Blazes Statewide

Firefighters are continuing to battle blazes across the state, including a 166-acre fire that prompted evacuations of campers and visitors at San Gabriel Canyon over the weekend.

The Fork fire started just before noon above Azusa on Highway 39 at the junction of East Fork Road, according to Nathan Judy, spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service. The forward rate of progression has stopped, but there is zero containment.

Two campgrounds were evacuated Sunday, along with recreational visitors near streams and creeks, Judy said. Highway 39, two miles north of Sierra Madre Boulevard, will likely remain closed throughout the day.

There have been three minor injuries to firefighters, two of them heat related and one from a falling rock, Judy said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

