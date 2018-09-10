Gov. Brown Vetoes Mandatory Minimum Penalties for Weed Dispensaries That Sell to Minors

Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday vetoed a bill that would have set mandatory minimum penalties for California pot shops that sell to minors, including revocation of the state license for a third violation in three years.

The measure by Sen. Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield) would have restricted the Bureau of Cannabis Control’s “ability to carry out enforcement actions based on the pertinent facts of a violation,” Brown said in his veto message.

“This bill is not necessary,” the governor added. “The bureau already has the authority to revoke, suspend and assess fines if a licensee sells to a minor.”

Fuller introduced the bill after California voters approved Proposition 64 to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The senator is concerned that the current rules mean disciplinary action is taken only at the bureau’s discretion.

