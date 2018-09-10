National Drive Electric Week #1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Downey to begin her 2018 National Drive Electric Week series with Automotive Expert Brian Moody of AutoTrader.

Brian and Gayle take a look at what’s new in alternative fuel vehicle business. Today, we learn about:

2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

2018 Volvo XC90 PHEV, Lexus LC 500h

2019 Jaguar I-Pace, 2018 Porsche Panamera PHEV

For more information about National Drive Electric Week and this week’s special events, click here.

For more information about Auto Trader’s Car News and Reviews and its list of 10 Great Hybrids and EVs for 2018, click here.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com