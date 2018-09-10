O.C. Woman Under Investigation for Allegedly Faking Husband Was Fighting Holy Fire, Receiving $11,000 in Donations

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a woman who is suspected of making up a firefighter husband to scam people into giving her thousands of dollars that she said would be donated to Cal Fire crews battling the Holy fire.

Investigators say Ashley Bemis, 28, of San Clemente, received $11,000 worth of donations in cash and gifts that included blankets, baby wipes, socks and food between Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, when officials began investigating. Bemis has not been arrested or charged.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking community members who donated gifts or money to the woman to come forward and fill out a questionnaire at the San Clemente office of the Sheriff’s Department.

“We’re hoping the community will do a good job of coming forward for us so we’re able to present the best case possible [to the Orange County district attorney’s office] to hold this individual accountable for her actions,” said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

