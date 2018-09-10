Santa Ana High School Principal Alleges Racism at Football Game Over Signs Proclaiming ‘We Love White’ and ‘Build the Wall’

The fallout over allegations of racism at a recent Orange County high school football game erupted on social media over the weekend, reflecting the broader tension gripping the country in the Trump era.

The disputed incidents occurred at Friday night’s contest between Aliso Niguel and Santa Ana high schools, during which Santa Ana Principal Jeff Bishop became upset by what he saw as racially tinged intimidation by Aliso Niguel students.

In Facebook posts after the game, Bishop described signs expressing support for President Trump and proclaiming “We love White” and “Build the Wall,” a reference to Trump’s pledge to build a barrier along the border between the United States and Mexico.

“This is no different than our national discourse, but this is one principal who is not going to stand for it,” Bishop told The Times on Sunday.

