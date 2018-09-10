× Topanga Canyon Boulevard Shut Down After Vehicle Downs Pole: CHP

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is shut down in both directions Monday morning after a vehicle downed a pole in the area, officials said.

A vehicle crashed into a pole along Topanga Canyon Boulevard just before midnight and wires were exposed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

CalTrans officials tweeted about the crash about 5 a.m. and said the incident had caused a power outage.

The road remained closed between Entrada Road and Greenleaf Canyon at 6:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The road is expected to be closed all day, CHP West Valley officials tweeted. The town of Topanga, however, remains open.

#LA #Topanga Canyon Blvd (State Route 27) *closed* in both directions at Entrada Road due to a fallen power pole and a power outage. Crews are on scene. https://t.co/O37Qesrybo — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 10, 2018

**Topanga Canyon Road** will be closed to through traffic from Entrada Rd. to Greenleaf Cyn, due to down power lines. The closure is expected to be all day at a minimum. The town of Topanga is open. #Topanga #abc7eyewitness #TrafficAlert @Edison_Electric @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/ah2bKPOeQa — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) September 10, 2018

