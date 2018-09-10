Topanga Canyon Boulevard Shut Down After Vehicle Downs Pole: CHP
Topanga Canyon Boulevard is shut down in both directions Monday morning after a vehicle downed a pole in the area, officials said.
A vehicle crashed into a pole along Topanga Canyon Boulevard just before midnight and wires were exposed, the Los Angeles Times reported.
CalTrans officials tweeted about the crash about 5 a.m. and said the incident had caused a power outage.
The road remained closed between Entrada Road and Greenleaf Canyon at 6:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The road is expected to be closed all day, CHP West Valley officials tweeted. The town of Topanga, however, remains open.
34.091945 -118.602132