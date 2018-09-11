1 Detained After Authorities Respond to ‘Possible Active Shooter’ at Kaiser Hospital in Downey: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person has been detained after authorities responded to reports of a "possible active shooter" at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies and Downey police officers were dispatched to the medical facility -- which is located at 9333 Imperial Highway -- following reports of a possible shooting, the department tweeted around noon.

One woman who was inside at the time described a chaotic scene as the incident unfolded.

"There was a commotion cause I was on the first floor and it happened on the second floor, and whoever was running ran and knocked down some equipment, and alerted a lot of people to get up and go see what this was," the woman told KTLA.

Security then swept through the floor, telling people to lock the doors and get into a windowless back room.

The woman said she realized the seriousness of the situation once security issued a Code Silver -- mean an active shooter situation.

"So then I told everyone, 'OK, calm down,' we need to get to the back and get out of the way of windows just in case," she recalled.

The woman added that she didn't hear any gunshots fired.

Authorities have yet to locate evidence of a shooting, and officials confirmed there were no injuries.

One person -- identified by law enforcement as a "suspect" -- has been detained in connection with the incident.

The hospital has been evacuated as authorities conduct a thorough search of the building for any victims or possible additional suspects, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Sky5 video over the hospital showed numerous law enforcement personnel at the scene, and at least a dozen patrol vehicles were parked on the street outside.

Dozens of people who were cleared from the medical center could be seen marching out single-file, some with their arms up, the aerial footage showed. It was not immediately how many people were evacuated from the building.

Amid the ongoing police activity, people are being asked to avoid the hospital, medical offices and surrounding area. Those still inside the building were urged to shelter in place.

Steve Moore, a former FBI agent, told KTLA that despite that fact that there didn't appear to be any indications that it was there was actual active shooter, law enforcement still has a "standard due diligence" to search the building and ensure there are no occupants inside.

“You think you got it resolved but you’re not going to know if you have it resolved until you search every single room and the suspect is obviously not giving them enough information to make them comfortable with the fact that he’s acting alone," Moore said in a phone interview.

He explained another challenge facing first responders is making sure that the potential shooter is not among the evacuees.

"One of the things shooters have done in the past is open fire, get a lot of casualties then drop their weapon and then run out, pretending to be a victim," Moore noted.

Active shooter and other emergency situations are something the city prepares for, conducting practice drills every three to six months, according to Downey Mayor Shawn Ashton.

"We do try and prepare for this as much as we can," he told KTLA. "We want to at least make that we're giving them the tools necessary to help them stay safe."

As authorities continued to monitor the situation, Kaiser released the following statement to KTLA:

"This afternoon, there was an active shooter incident at our Orchard Medical Building at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey. A suspect has been detained, and we believe everyone is safe and that no one was injured. The facility remains locked down for the safety of everyone onsite. The safety of our patients, employees and physicians are paramount. We recognize the stress that can be brought on by a situation like this. We’re offering behavioral health services and support to our patients, employees and physicians who were onsite. All appointments at the facility have been canceled for today. We are working closely with law enforcement and ask that all questions about this incident be directed to the Downey Police Department and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Law enforcement is detaining 1 suspect. Numerous officers/deps are beginning to search/clear the building room by room, floor by floor. Unk if additional suspects or details of any victims. Please be patient and stay clear. For those in the #Kaiser building, shelter in place. — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) September 11, 2018

KTLA's Marissa Wenzke contributed to this story.

