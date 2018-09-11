Ceremony Held at 9/11 Memorial Garden in Beverly Hills to Mark 17th Anniversary of Attacks

A ceremony that included music, a wreath laying and playing of taps was held at the 9/11 Memorial Garden in Beverly Hills Tuesday to honor those who died in the attacks 17 years before. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 11, 2018.