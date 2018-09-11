A ceremony that included music, a wreath laying and playing of taps was held at the 9/11 Memorial Garden in Beverly Hills Tuesday to honor those who died in the attacks 17 years before. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 11, 2018.
Ceremony Held at 9/11 Memorial Garden in Beverly Hills to Mark 17th Anniversary of Attacks
-
Southern California Commemorates 17th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
-
Senator McCain to Be Honored This Week in Arizona, Washington D.C.
-
Funeral Held for Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Manager Killed in Shootout
-
‘Teen Mom’ Personality Pleads Not Guilty to Attacking Security Guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel
-
‘America Will Never, Ever Submit to Tyranny’ Trump Says During 9/11 Memorial Service in Pennsylvania
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 21st, 2018
-
Ex-Running Mate Sarah Palin Was Not Invited to John McCain’s Memorial Services: Source
-
Decadent Desserts With the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
-
Summer Menu Starring This Season’s Fruits With Viviane at Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills
-
Fallen Firefighter Honored at Fresno Memorial Service Attended by More Than 1,500
-
-
‘We Gather Here to Mourn the Passing of American Greatness’: John McCain Honored at Memorial Service in Washington
-
Power Outages Affect Thousands of L.A. Residents Amid Heat Wave; LADWP Increases Estimated Restoration Time
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 7th, 2018