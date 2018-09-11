× Father Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Silver Lake Hit-and-Run; Search for BMW Driver Accused of Dragging His Scooter Continues

A 35-year-old father who was in a coma following a hit-and-run collision in Silver Lake last week has succumbed to his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Esdras Velazquez was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m. Monday, nearly a week after the scooter he was riding with a male relative was ran into and dragged by a BMW sedan the night of Sept. 4.

Los Angeles police say a gray 2010 BMW 5 Series pushed the motorbike at the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Waverly Drive. The motorbike then became stuck underneath the car, and after dragging it a bit the driver put his car into reverse to dislodge it before speeding away.

Velasquez was thrown from the bike by the force of the crash and suffered severe head trauma. Last week, police said his family was weighing whether to keep him on life support at the LAC+USC Medical Center.

The 35-year-old was the father of a boy and girl, police said.

The 54-year-old male riding as a passenger on the scooter received hospital treatment but was soon released.

Investigators released surveillance video of the incident last week in hopes that the public could help identify the driver, a bearded man, and his female passenger. But so far, no arrests have been made.

Authorities describe the driver as a heavy-set man around 35 to 40 years old with a beard and dark features.

A reward of $50,000 is tied to information leading to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Castillo at 213-833-3713 or 30215@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477.

34.108415 -118.263787