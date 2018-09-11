Football Coach at Hollywood School Dismissed Following Allegations That 2 Students Spiked Water With Enhancement Drug

Allegations that two students at Bernstein High in Hollywood spiked the water at a junior varsity football practice with a male enhancement drug prompted an investigation that led to the dismissal of varsity coach Luis Barajas.

The investigation of the July 12 incident discovered that Barajas had failed to notify school officials or parents that players had possibly ingested contaminated water until two weeks later, according to a report The Times obtained through the Public Records Act.

Barajas, who was dismissed Aug. 7, also was cited in the report for failing to secure a permit for practice.

The report showed the investigation discovered the athletics department had not properly vetted an assistant coach and that the school allowed students to practice before their academic eligibility was verified.

