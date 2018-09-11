× Mac Miller’s Official Cause of Death Could Take Weeks to Determine Because of Toxicology Tests

Although investigators suspect that rapper and producer Mac Miller died of a possible drug overdose, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office said it will delay any final pronouncement on the cause of death until toxicology tests are completed.

Miller, 26, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found Friday in the bedroom of his Studio City home and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A friend had called authorities.

Sarah Ardalani, a coroner’s spokeswoman, said an autopsy had been completed on Miller’s body, but the determination of a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. She said there is no timeline for when those tests will be completed. Toxicology tests can take six weeks or more and typically show medication and narcotics in the body at the time of death.

Sources involved in the investigation, who were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, said Miller is suspected to have died of an overdose. A friend of Miller’s who called authorities told paramedics that Miller seemed to go into cardiac arrest, according to one of the sources.

