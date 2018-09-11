National Drive Electric Week #2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Cerritos to continue her 2018 National Drive Electric Week series with Automotive Expert Brian Moody of AutoTrader.

Brian and Gayle take a look at what’s new in alternative fuel vehicle business. Today, we learn about the 2019:

* Honda Insight

* Lexus ES 350

* Nissan Altima

* Volvo XC40

* Ram 1500 Longhorn eTorque

For more information about National Drive Electric Week and this week’s special events, click here.

For more information about Auto Trader’s Car News and Reviews and its list of 10 Great Hybrids and EVs for 2018, click here.

