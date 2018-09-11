O.C. Fire Personnel Trained in Swift-Water Rescue Deploy to North Carolina Ahead of Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A team from Orange County Fire Authority was among four California swift-water rescue crews deployed to North Carolina Tuesday to aid in emergency response during Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the southern East Coast later this week. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 11, 2018.

CA-TF5 Orange County Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) is deploying another 16 person team specializing in water rescue to Raleigh, NC in preparation for Hurricane Florence. Another OC team was sent out last night at midnight. #ktla #ocregister #telemundo pic.twitter.com/uDeXoTWKC0 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 12, 2018