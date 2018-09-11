O.C. Fire Personnel Trained in Swift-Water Rescue Deploy to North Carolina Ahead of Hurricane Florence

A team from Orange County Fire Authority was among four California swift-water rescue crews deployed to North Carolina Tuesday to aid in emergency response during Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the southern East Coast later this week. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 11, 2018.

