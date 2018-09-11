× Boxer Oscar De La Hoya Considering Running for President in 2020

Keep in mind that it’s fight week for his most important promotion of the year, but Oscar De La Hoya says he’s serious after floating the possibility that he’s considering running for president in 2020.

“It’s real … that’s the beauty of our nation,” De La Hoya told a small group of reporters Tuesday at MGM Grand, where he built his substantial sporting reputation in fights against Fernando Vargas, Shane Mosley, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

“If Arnold (Schwarzenegger) can be governor, if Trump can be president, then why can’t a Mexican American who won an Olympic gold medal, who’s over 35 and a U.S. citizen run for president?”

East L.A.’s De La Hoya has taken on important civic-minded projects like funding the cancer wing named for his late mother at an East L.A. hospital, opening a charter school and hosting an annual charity gold tournament.

