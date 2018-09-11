× Big Rig Driver Killed in Crash on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

A big rig driver died in a violent crash on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena on Tuesday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place about 6:30 p.m. on the westbound freeway, near Lake Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio said.

The man at the wheel of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said. Another person who was in another car was treated for minor injuries.

CHP logs indicated good Samaritans were seen trying to free the big rig driver from the wreckage immediately following the crash.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the big rig flipped upside down along the roadside.

Several westbound lanes were briefly shut down, but only the Lake Avenue offramp from the westbound 210 Freeway remained closed as the investigation continued Tuesday evening.