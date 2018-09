Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memorial ceremonies took place throughout Southern California today to mark the 17th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Community leaders paid tribute to the lives lost, and also to the heroism and strength displayed in response to the devastation of that day. Mark Mester reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Sept. 11, 2018.

We honor the lives lost on #September11th: in New York City…in Arlington, Virginia…in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. And here in Los Angeles, we never forget that three planes bound for this city never made it home. pic.twitter.com/az9JeXtmf4 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) September 11, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 11, 2018.