State Senator, Pasadena Foundation to Host Fundraiser for Obama Highway Signage

One year after the Legislature passed a resolution to rename a portion of a Southern California highway after President Obama, community leaders are raising money to make it official.

In September 2017, state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) announced that the 134 Freeway between the 2 Freeway and the 210 Freeway interchange would be named the President Barack H. Obama Highway.

But for a year, nothing has changed on that stretch of road, leading some to wonder whether that part of the freeway was actually renamed.

Now the Pasadena Community Foundation and Portantino are hosting a fundraising event Sept. 23 to raise money to install signs officially labeling the highway after the 44th president.

