Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 26-Year-Old Man in Highland

The person suspected of fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in Highland late Monday night has been arrested, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Tuesday.

Lonnie Cover, 24, was arrested after deputies were called to an apartment located in the 26800 block of Hillview Street just before 11:30 p.m., officials said. There, the deputies found Michael Spinks suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders arrived to the scene and rushed Spinks to medical treatment, sheriff’s deputies said. Detectives believe Cover — who was allegedly with the victim at his home before shots broke out — is the suspect in the deadly shooting.

Cover has since been arrested on suspicion of killing Spinks and booked into the Central Detention Center for the Sheriff’s Department.

No other details were released by the department in a news release.

Anyone with information can contact Detective James Williams at 909-387-3589.