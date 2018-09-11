Temporary Rent Stabilization Policy — Limiting Increases by 3 Percent Annually — Approved by L.A. County Supervisors

In an effort to relieve pressure on L.A. County renters, the Board of Supervisors approved a temporary measure Tuesday that would limit rent increases to 3% annually and allow landlords to evict tenants only with justification.

The board voted 4 to 1 in favor of an interim ordinance that has been championed by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

“Rent stabilization does help prevent evictions … and homelessness,” Kuehl said at a hearing on the item.

Preempting arguments that such a measure would deter construction of new rental housing or put mom-and-pop landlords out of business, Kuehl said, “the facts don’t back you up.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.