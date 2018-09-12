× 2 Killed, 1 Injured in Diamond Bar Crash: LASD

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a Diamond Bar crash late Tuesday, officials said.

The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south on Golden Springs Road. As the vehicle approached a curve on the road at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control and hit a curb, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mario Avola told KTLA. The vehicle then went airborne and crashed into the side of an apartment building.

The impact of the crash uprooted trees, Avola said.

Two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third person was taken to a hospital. All three were only described as Asian males.

No one in the apartment was injured during the crash, Avola said.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.