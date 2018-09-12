25-Year-Old Man Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 3 Homeless Woman in Pomona: DA’s Office

A 25-year-old man was found guilty on Wednesday in a series of sexual assaults against homeless women in Pomona, prosecutors said.

Charlie Nathan Paxton, of Chino Hills, allegedly targeted transient women in the area for two months, between September and November 2017, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was tied to the crimes after the victim of a robbery and attempted sexual assault on Nov. 9, 2017, helped identify him, the DA’s office said.

On Wednesday, following a day and a half of deliberation, a jury found Paxton guilty of two counts each of forcible rape and assault with intent to commit rape, as well as one count each of second-degree robbery and kidnapping to commit rape.

Allegations of kidnapping and aggravated kidnapping during a sexual assault were also found to be true, prosecutors said.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 22 in the Pomona Branch of L.A. County Superior Court.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 84 years to life in state prison, officials said.