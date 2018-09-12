6 Dead, Including Gunman and His Wife, in Bakersfield Shooting Rampage That Began at Trucking Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gunman killed five people in back-to-back shootings in Bakersfield on Wednesday evening before turning the gun on himself when he was confronted by a deputy, authorities said.

The violence began about 5:20 p.m., when the man showed up to a trucking business with his wife and confronted another man, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters. The husband shot and killed his wife and the man.

When a third man showed up, the gunman chased him to the nearby Bear Mountain Sports shop and fatally shot him. The gunman, who was not identified, then went to a home nearby and shot and killed two more people.

Youngblood said the gunman then carjacked a woman who had a child in her vehicle. Both victims were able to escape as the gunman drove to Edison Highway, where he was spotted by a deputy.

