Armed Man, Accomplice Sought After Stealing Baby Formula From Children's Nutrition Center in Adelanto

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a children’s health facility in Adelanto at gunpoint on Tuesday.

When the men went into Children’s Nutrition Center at 11450 Bartlett Ave. around 2:45 p.m., one of them aimed a handgun at the 40-year-old woman who was the sole employee present at the time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The men then forced the woman into a restroom at the back of the shop and ordered her to stay inside, deputies said.

When she felt it was safe to emerge, the employee discovered the man had taken 24 cases of baby formula, her purse and cellphone, along with an unknown amount of cash, officials said.

They also made off with the business’ security camera and DVR in an apparent attempt to conceal footage of the crime.

Deputies describe the suspects as Hispanic men in their 30s. Both were wearing all black — black shirts, pants and gloves — and one had tattoos on his neck and arms.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy M. Kim at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tip may be submitted via 800-782-7463.