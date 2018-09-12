× Big Rig Driver Killed in Crash on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena Identified as Fontana Man

Authorities have released the identity of a 60-year-old Fontana man who died in a big rig crash on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena on Tuesday.

Jamie De La Paz died at the scene of the 6:30 p.m. crash on the westbound 210 Freeway, just east of Lake Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Assistant Chief of Operations Ed Winter said.

He was driving a 2006 Freightliner in the second lane to the right just before the collision, the California Highway Patrol said in an written statement. A 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck being driven by a Temecula man entered the freeway at Hill Avenue.

“Either the (big rig) or (the pickup truck) made a lane change and there was an impact between the vehicles,” the CHP statement said.

The collision sent the big rig veering out of control toward the right side of the road, where it ultimately went up a concrete embankment, struck a tree and flipped upside down.

Paramedics pronounced the big rig driver dead at the scene, Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered no significant injuries, according to the CHP.

The big rig spilled its load of powdered concrete onto the roadway, prompting authorities to shut down the Lake Avenue offramp and Hill Avenue onramp to the westbound 210 Freeway for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by officers from the CHP’s Altadena-area office. Anyone with information can reach the office at 626-296-8100.

34.147785 -118.144516