Boxer Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Hemet Crash That Killed Pregnant Mother of 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A boxer accused of drunken driving in a head-on crash that killed a pregnant mother of three over the weekend has been charged with a felony, the Riverside District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Marcos A. Forestal, 28, of Burbank, is facing one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint filed by the DA's office. The charge against Forestal stems from the deadly crash that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Hemet, claiming the life of Krystil Kincaid and her unborn child.

Kincaid, 29, of San Jacinto, was driving her Chrysler minivan northbound on Warren Road when a BMW heading south veered into her lane and hit her, Hemet police reported.

Kincaid was eight-months-pregnant.

Police said Forestal's blue BMW was traveling at a high-rate-of speed. Officials said he livestreamed a video of the deadly crash scene shortly after it happened.

Kincaid's husband told KTLA he was talking to her on speakerphone when the deadly crash occurred. She leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter, two sons ages 8 and 4 and a 14-year-old stepchild.

First responders found Kincaid's minivan partially on fire and had to use the jaws of life to remove her body from the wreckage.

A GoFundMe page was started to help raise funds for Kincaid's memorial costs.

Forestal, a Cuba native, is the reigning World Boxing Federation International Super Bantamweight champion. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon and was being held in lieu of $75,000.