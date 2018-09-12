Chvurches Giveaway

Scottish synth-pop innovators Chvrches have taken electronic music to amazing new places. Now they’re bringing their incredible sound to Hollywood and indie rock trio Lo Moon is coming along for the ride. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday September 16th for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Chvrches at the Greek Theatre on Sunday September 23rd. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. From “The Mother We Share” to “Miracle”, don’t miss your chance to see this unforgettable show.

