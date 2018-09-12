Coast Guard, Deputies Search for Father and Son Missing After Setting Sail From Santa Barbara County

Authorities on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing father and son who haven’t been seen since they set sail to Hawaii from Santa Barbara County months ago.

Gerald “Storm” Talifero, 68, and Adagio “Dag” Talifero, 14, left from the Goleta area in June and were possibly going to stop in San Diego before heading to Hawaii, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The one-way voyage was expected to last a few weeks; the pair had tickets to fly back to California on Sept. 1, a statement from the Coast Guard.

But the Taliferos never showed up for the flight, and it doesn’t appear they ever attempted to reschedule it.

The two were considered travelers with no permanent residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They most recently stayed at a friend’s farm in Camptonville, a small town in Yuba County located about 65 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Since then, however, they’ve made several back and forth trips between Santa Barbara, Ojai and Arizona.

The Taliferos were aboard a 30-foot sailboat believed to have been either a friend’s boat or one Gerald was contracted to sail, officials said. It’s possible the trip originated either in the Bay Area or Washington state.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150 or the U.S. Coast Guard at 510-437-3701.