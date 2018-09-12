× Corruption Caused Collapse of Buildings in Deadly 2017 Mexico City Earthquake, Investigation Finds

It was the most powerful earthquake Mexico City had experienced in decades: Magnitude 7.1. Dozens of buildings collapsed in a matter of seconds, leaving occupants little time to flee.

A new report has concluded that it wasn’t the earthquake alone that killed 228 people nearly a year ago in the capital.

An investigation published Tuesday by the nonprofit Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity found that dozens of buildings that collapsed in the quake had been shoddily constructed and wrongly deemed safe by building inspectors.

Salvador Camarena, a researcher with the group that published the report, said there was “a human explanation” for why some buildings fell while others stood.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.