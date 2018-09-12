Creative Baby Shower Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Collette Wixom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Mini Style Hacker Collette Wixom joined us live with three creative and unique baby shower ideas. For more information on Collette Wixom, click here or follow her on social media. A big thank you to the following vendors for all their help with the segment. For more info, see the links below.

Produced by Be Inspired PR

Rentals from Signature Party Rentals

Linens from La Tavola Linen

Floral Design from Hidden Garden Flowers

Stationery by A Good Day, Inc.

Acrylic Details from Creative Amme

Desserts by Sweet and Saucy Shop