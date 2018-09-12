Dozens Found Living in Squalid Conditions at Abandoned Building Described as Hollywood’s Ghost Ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 60 people who were living illegally in a vacant building without electricity on Hollywood Boulevard were removed by police early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators and SWAT officers in tactical gear arrived at the four-story building on the corner of Cosmo Street and Hollywood Boulevard about 3 a.m. Armed with a search warrant and supported by at least one armored vehicle, police ordered the building’s occupants to leave at once. Eight people walked out of the building on their own, but dozens more left only when officers began combing through the building, room by room, over the course of several hours.

By the end of the search, 62 adults, four teens and three large dogs were removed from the building. Most of the occupants were released after being cited for trespassing. Those who had warrants for their arrest remained in custody, said Det. Meghan Aguilar.

Police seized drugs and two firearms — a shotgun and a rifle — during the raid.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.