A driver attempting to flee from authorities crashed into a tree in Santa Ana Tuesday night, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2018.
Driver Crashes While Fleeing From Authorities in Santa Ana; 1 Killed, 2 Injured
