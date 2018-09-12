Driver Sought After Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Valley Glen: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a female pedestrian in Valley Glen Wednesday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 12400 block of Victory Boulevard, just off Highway 170, Los Angeles Police Officer Jeff Lee said.

The victim, a white woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead after initially being in grave condition.

Footage from the scene showed a baby strolled laden with personal belongings stood in the area being investigated, in the center turn lane of Victory Boulevard. A lone shoe also lay in the street.

Lee described the suspect car as an unknown white vehicle.

Detectives remained at the scene Wednesday night, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.