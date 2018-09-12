Good Samaritan Helps Detain Suspect in Deadly Pasadena Stabbing

One man died, another was critically wounded and a senior citizen is behind bars after a dispute escalated into a stabbing along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena early Wednesday, police said.

The alleged attacker was apprehended with help from a passer-by who helped detain the suspect, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Jesse Carrillo said. Investigators withheld the suspect’s identity as they continued interviewing witnesses on Wednesday. He was described as a 66-year-old Pasadena man.

He became involved in an argument with the two victims about 1:30 a.m. as all three were at a bar in the 2600 block of East Colorado Boulevard, west of San Gabriel Boulevard, police said.

“The suspect left and returned about an hour later,” Carrillo said. He brought a large kitchen-style knife and allegedly stabbed both victims.

A good Samaritan who happened to be driving by saw what was happening, the lieutenant said. The man pulled his car over and asked the victims if they needed help.

The passer-by then called 911, got out of his car and helped the surviving victim hold the attacker until police arrived, Carrillo said. The good Samaritan was not hurt in the struggle.

Paramedics took both victims to a hospital, where one of them was soon pronounced dead, officials said. His name was not released pending notification of his family, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. He was initially described as a man in his 40s.

The second victim, a man in his 30s, still had the large blade plunged into his leg when first responders arrived, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Both victims were Pasadena residents, Carrillo said. Detectives were still working to determine whether the suspect and victims had any prior interactions before Wednesday morning.

The specific motive in the stabbing was not clear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.