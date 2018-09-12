Kern County Firefighter Injured by Tumbling Rock While Battling Wildfire Near Lebec

Fellow first-responders rushed a Kern County firefighter to a hospital after he was injured by a tumbling rock while battling the Water Fire near Lebec on Wednesday, authorities said.

The firefighter was in stable condition with “moderate” injuries, the Kern County Fire Department said in a written statement.

The mishap took place about 1:30 p.m. as the firefighter was carrying out ground fire suppression, officials said.

A firefighting helicopter with hoist capabilities was used to take him to a hospital.

34.885330 -118.921384