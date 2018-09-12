LAPD Releases Bodycam Video Surrounding Incident in Which Gunman Carjacked Pregnant Woman in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police on Wednesday released bodycam video and 911 audio from an incident involving a man was involved in a car-to-car shooting after carjacking and kidnapping a pregnant woman in South Los Angeles in late July.

Investigators are still working to identify and apprehend the gunman, who also shot toward police officers, who returned gunfire.

The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. on July 29, when the woman was carjacked in her blue Toyota RAV4 near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Washington Boulevard in the Pico-Union area, according to police.

The man drove off down Normandie with the victim in the passenger seat.

When he reached West 29th Street in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood, the man opened fire on another vehicle on the road, authorities said.

Two police officers happened to be at the intersection, responding to an unrelated incident. The shots rang out in their direction as they were standing outside their police car interviewing two civilians, officials said.

When the bodycam footage is slowed down, you can see the suspect's car passing the intended victim's vehicle on the left. After firing four shots, the suspect turns on the street toward the officers, and they return fire.

The officers were not the suspects' intended target, LAPD said.

Investigators say they later recovered four discharged .380-caliber bullet casing at the scene.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, the woman called 911 to report she had been kidnapped in her own vehicle.

She can be heard sobbing and out of breath in the 911 audio. The dispatcher tries to calm her as she attempts to recount what happened.

"I just ran. I'm pregnant, and I just ran," the woman says. "I'm so scared."

She also told authorities she was in her SUV's passenger seat when the man fired his weapon at the intersection of 29th Street and Normandie.

The woman's RAV4 was found on Brighton Avenue, about a block away from the shooting scene, and had bullet holes on driver's side. The car the gunman had been trying to shoot at was also located, and contained bullet holes as well, police said.

Based on the description the victim was able to provide, police say the suspect is a white or Hispanic man with a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD at 213-486-5230, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.